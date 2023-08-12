WRTA Fall/Spring/Winter fixed routes begin August 14

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) will begin offering Fall/Winter/Spring fixed routes starting this Monday, August 14th.

Rates will be $2.00, cash only

The fixed route is almost 100 miles long – providing mobility and access to many in Lander, Riverton, Hudson, Ft. Washakie, Ethete, Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation.

WRTA is pleased to share that we have continued to expand the number of routes and services over the past 2 years thanks to the funding from the ½% Economic Development Tax.

The routes can be seen on the WRTA website, as well as below. h/t WRTA h/t WRTA

For questions, please contact the WRTA at 856-7118.