Wright to enter plea agreement for animal abuse case

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – A change of plea and sentencing hearing was set today, August 16, at Kathy Wright’s pretrial conference.

Wright faces 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animal charges after dozens of animals were reportedly found dead on her property, and others were eventually seized due to their alleged condition.

Advertisement

She originally pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts in February but now plans to enter into an Alford plea to eight counts.

An Alford plea “registers a formal admission of guilt towards charges in criminal court while the defendant simultaneously expresses their innocence toward those same charges.”

Wright also spoke up during today’s hearing reiterating her innocence on the record.

“I did not do what they said I did,” she said.

Advertisement

The change of plea and sentencing hearing was set for September 25.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.