Wright denied appointment of new counsel by court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The court denied the request on May 24 for substitute counsel put forth by Kathy Wright.

Wright faces 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animal charges after dozens of animals were found dead on her property, and others were eventually seized due to their reported condition.

Advertisement

At her May 1 change of plea and sentencing hearing, she said she was dissatisfied with her current appointed defense counsel, Lisa Kisling. Taking that into consideration, the Honorable Judge Daniel Stebner would not allow the hearing to continue.

Instead, a pretrial hearing was set for June 1, later vacated, to allow Wright time to either work through the issues with Kisling or to file a form pro se to the court for the possibility that a new defense counsel would be appointed to her.

Wright chose to file a form pro se. According to court documents, she filed a “four-page, typed document setting forth her complaints regarding the representation of her appointed attorney.”

Good cause was not established, necessitating the appointment of substitute counsel, the documents continue.

Advertisement

“The Defendant has been represented by able and competent counsel, and counsel is providing constitutionally effective representation of the Defendant in this matter.”

To assist Kisling, a co-counsel was assigned by the Public Defender’s Office. James Whiting will now also represent Wright.

Her next hearing is a pretrial conference scheduled for August 16.

Advertisement

County 10 will provide updates on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.