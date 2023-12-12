Wolverines fall 64-59 to top ranked East

Riverton had their chances against top-ranked Cheyenne East in the final game of the Bill Strannigan Classic at Wolverine gym Friday night.

With 28 seconds remaining and trailing 62-55, Parker Paxton was fouled on a 3-point attempt. The senior hit all three free throws to close the gap to four points.

The Wolverines stole the inbound pass, but senior Dre’Vin Monroe was unable to hit an offside jump shot over three East defenders and the Thunderbirds were able to escape with the win.

Dre’Vin Monroe shot over a forest of Cheyenne East hands – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wolverines finished 2-2 on the weekend and make the trip to Sweetwater County this weekend for games against Idaho teams and the Thunder Basin Bolts.

Riverton and East exchanged baskets early but a blistering long-range barrage by the T-Birds in the second period was the difference in the game. Cheyenne East hit five 3-pointers in the second period and tallied nine in the game. Parker Paxton cut around an East defender – h/t Randy Tucker

Cheyenne East has talented guards that shoot the long ball well. They had four players hit a pair of 3-pointers each.

Riverton hit five treys as well, with Paxton draining four of them and Ty Sheets another.

Hunter Hauck fended off an East defender – h/t Randy Tucker

Paxton led the Wolverines with 23 points and Sheets added 11.

Cheyenne was paced by 6-0 senior guard Drew Jackson with 20 points and 6-3 senior forward Camden Hayes with 17. Brodie Dale drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

RIVERTON 17 11 17 14 – 59

CHEYENNE EAST 15 25 11 13 – 64

Riverton – Ty Sheets 3 (1) 2-2 11, Dre’Vin Monroe 3 0-2 6, Brodie Dale 2 0-3 4, Kelley 2-2 2, Parker Paxton 4 (4) 3-4 23, Hunter Hauck 1 0-0 2, Eli Lucas 3 2-2 8. Totals 15 (5) 10-16 59

East – Bohlmann 4-4 4, Mirich (2) 2-6 8, Hossler 0-2 0, Jackson 7 (2) 0-0 20, Johnson 1 (1) 2-2 7, Hayes 3 (2) 5-6 17, Lissman 1 (2) 0-0 8. Totals 12 (9) 13-19 64

