Windy, cooler, with isolated showers today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather in Riverton, today we will see scattered showers, cooler temperatures and windy conditions.

High winds are possible in portions of central and southern Wyoming.

Expect high temperatures in the lower 60’s for most of the County today, with things a bit cooler in Lander and Dubois at 59 and 46 degrees.

Lows will be in the lower 30’s tonight.

As much colder temps roll in tonight, snow showers will be possible, and conditions are looking chilly going into the weekend.