Windy, cooler, with isolated showers today

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather in Riverton, today we will see scattered showers, cooler temperatures and windy conditions.

High winds are possible in portions of central and southern Wyoming.

Expect high temperatures in the lower 60’s for most of the County today, with things a bit cooler in Lander and Dubois at 59 and 46 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows will be in the lower 30’s tonight.

As much colder temps roll in tonight, snow showers will be possible, and conditions are looking chilly going into the weekend.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.