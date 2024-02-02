More

    Wind River Schools’ Service Week begins Monday

    Amanda Fehring
    (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Pavillion, WY) – Wind River Schools will host their 15th Annual Service Week starting Feb. 5! This year’s recipient is Jeff Bates.

    They are currently accepting donations for their online auction that will open the week of Feb. 5. Please take a picture of your auction item and include the estimated value with a short description and email that info to [email protected] or [email protected]. The online auction will run Monday the 5th through Saturday the 10th.

    There will also be items auctioned off during the Wind River vs. Shoshoni basketball game on Feb. 9 during the girls’ and boys’ varsity games starting at 5:30 p.m.

