(Riverton, WY) – Wind River Job Corps is now fully operational after shutting down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

This means that students can now live on or off campus, and applications are currently being accepted.

Wind River Job Corps programs include: Welding, Electrical, Carpentry, Building Construction Technology, Heavy Equipment Operators, CDL, Energy Technicians, Medical Assistants, Dental Assistants, Medical Office Support and Hospitality.

Those interested in applying can call Orion Morris, the admissions counselor, at (307) 253-7503.

Tours of the Wind River Job Corps are also available. Learn more here.