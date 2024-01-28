Wind River Girls Strong at Ron Thon – Watson, Truempler, Bornhoft, Kiser Second

Fremont County had 11 chances to crown a champion at the annual Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton but didn’t get one. Ryan Watson finished second for Riverton at 215 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

There were four runner-ups and four third-place finishes by wrestlers from County 10.

In the championship bracket, Molly Bornhoft of Wind River was second at 110 pounds, Brueklyn Truempler, a sophomore at Shoshoni runner-up at 135 pounds, and Lacoda Kiser, another Lady Wrangler took the silver at 140 pounds.

Molly Bornhoft battled for Wind River in the 110 pound championship – h/t Randy Tucker

Third-place finishes went to Abriana Kiser from Shoshoni at 145 pounds, Wind River’s Cora Remacle at 150 pounds, and Dubois 235-pound wrestler Aaliyah Martin. Shoshoni’s Brueklyn Truempler squared off in the championship at 125 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

On the boys’ side, Riverton’s Ryan Watson was second by the narrowest of margins, 8-7 at 215 pounds, and Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly was third after an overtime loss to eventual champion Cort Caitlin of Thunder Basin at 190 pounds. Wind River’s Maggie Jensen was locked up by Lacoda Kiser of Shoshoni in a semi-final match – h/t Randy Tucker

Other medalists were Wind River wrestlers Lily Hill and Maggie Jensen, both fourth at 115 and 140 pounds respectively, and a pair of Lander Lady Tigers in Teagan Pickerd and Jordan Nielsen. Teagan Pickerd was fifth for Lander at 170 – h/t Randy Tucker

Pickerd was fifth at 170 pounds and Nielsen sixth at 125 pounds.

The Wind River girls had an outstanding tournament, scoring 100 points and finishing a solid fifth place in a field of 41 teams that included all of Class 4-A and most of Class 3-A. Star Valley ran away with the girls’ team title with 223 points. Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly battled Thunder Basin’s Cort Caitlin to a 0-0- regulation match before losing in overtime – h/t Randy Tucker

Thunder Basin took the boys’ crown scoring 173.5 points with runner-up Star Valley a close second at 166 points. Dubois head coach David Trembly worked to stop a nose bleed for his son Wyatt during an overtime semi-final match. Trembly was third at 190 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

The Ron Thon is considered the most competitive tournament in Wyoming prep wrestling, more challenging than the individual Class 2-A, 3-A, and 4-A state championships.

Wind River’s Cora Remacle took down Allie Walker of Thunder Basin en route to a third place finish at 115 – h/t Randy Tucker

Ron Thon Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Star Valley 223, 2. Pinedale 143, 3. Sheridan 125, 4. Cheyenne East 122, 5. Wind River 100, 6. Thunder Basin 88, 8. Evanston 86.5, 9. Kemmerer 86, 10. Thermopolis 80, 11. Shoshoni 78, 12. Lingle-Ft. Laramie – Southeast/Natrona County 67, 14. Lyman 63, 15. Campbell County 62, 16. Laramie 61, 17. Cheyenne Central 54, 18. Glenrock 49, 19. Worland 48, 20. Burns/Pine Bluffs 46, 21. Green River 44, 22. Rock Springs 43. 23. Greybull/Riverside 42, 42. Wheatland 39, 25. Powell 38, 26. Moorcroft 36, 27. Rawlins 35.6, 28. Lander Valley 32, 29. Jackson Hole 31.5, 30. Cheyenne South 31, 32. Cody 28. 32. Lovell 22, 33. Newcastle 21, 34. Torrington 19, 35. Mountain View 16, 36. Big Piney 15, 37. Dubois/Riverton 12, 39. Wyoming Indian/Rocky Mountain 0

Ron Thon Girls’ Individual Results:

100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN

105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN, 3. Cora Remacle, WR

Third place match: Cora Remacle, WR over Allie Walker, TB Fall 2:30

110: 1. Rebekah Anderson, MOR, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR

First place match: Rebekah Anderson, MOR over Molly Bornhoft, WR Fall 5:26

115: 1. Lilly Quintanilla, THM, 4. Lily Hill, WR

Third place match: Avianca Guzman, LAR over Lily Hill, WR Fall 4:39 Lily Hill stared down her opponent at 115 pounds, she finished fourth – h/t Randy Tucker

120: 1. Tai McBride, JAC

125: 1. Eliza Clegg, LYM, 2. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO, 6. Jordan Nielsen, LAN

First place match: Eliza Clegg, LYM over Brueklyn Truempler, SHO Fall 2:55

Fifth place match: Rylee Anderson, WOR over Jordan Nielsen, LAN Fall 1:28

130: 1. McKenna Barham, LAR

135: 1. Gabby Dowling, GRE/RIV Jordan Nielsen of Lander attempted to escape – h/t Randy Tucker

140: 1. Kaylie Julander, KEM, 2. Lacoda Kiser, SHO, 4. Maggie Jensen, WR

First place match: Kaylie Julander, KEM over Lacoda Kiser, SHO Fall 4:52

145: 1. Meadow King, CEN, 3. Abrianna Kiser, SHO

Third place match: Abrianna Kiser, SHO over Cara Andrews, SV INJ 2:47 Abriana Kiser was thrid for Shoshoni at 145 – h/t Randy Tucker

150: 1. Josie Houck, LFL

170: 1. Ashten Hubbs, COD, 5. Teagan Pickerd, LAN

Fifth place match: Teagan Pickerd, LAN over Rihana Tillman, BUR/PB Fall 2:52

190: 1. Becca Oetken, SHE

235: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN, 3. Aaliyah Martin, DUB

Third place match: Aaliyah Martin, DUB over Marley Dickinson, NC Dec 5-3 Aaliyah Martin of Dubois was third for the Lady Rams at 235 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

HWT: 1. Isabella Decker, NC

Ron Thon Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Thunder Basin 173.5, 2. Star Valley 166, 3 Green River 153.5, 4. Natrona County 126, 5. Rock Springs 124.5, 6. Cheyenne East 123, 7. Sheridan 122.5, 8. Rawlins 118, 9. Evanston, 10. Cody 104, 11. Pinedale 98.5, 12. Powell 96, 13. Kemmerer 84, 14. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast Goshen 77.5, 15. Moorcroft 7, 16. Laramie 66.5, 17. Cheyenne Central 62.5, 18. Kelly Walsh 59, 19. Thermopolis 56, 20. Lyman 53.5, 21. Riverton 51, 22. Lovell 29, 23. Campbell County 48, 24. Big Piney 45, 25. Dubois 43, 26. Jackson Hole 38, 27. Mountain View 36.5, 28. Greybull/Riverside 33, 29. Buffalo 28.5, 30. Saratoga 22, 31. Cokeville 22, 32. Worland 21, 33. Torrington 20, 34. Lander Valley 18, 35. Wheatland 15.5, 36. Shoshoni 13.5, 37. Douglas 10, 38. Burns/Pine Bluffs 9, 39. Glenrock 8, 40. Cheyenne South 6.5, 41. Wind River 6, 42. Rocky Mountain 2, 43. Wyoming Indian 1, 44. Upton 0 Riverton coaches watched a match – h/t Randy Tucker

Ron Thon Boys’ Individual Results

106: 1. Hudson Baker, RAW

113: 1. Levi Byrd, SV

120: 1. Ryan Nutt, PIN

126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM

132: 1. Zachary Covolo, RAW

138: 1. Kaleb Brothwell, LFL, 6. Wiley Philleo, SHO

Fifth place match: Ashton Leegaard, TB over Wiley Philleo, SHO Dec 11-4 Wiley Philleo placed sixth for Shoshoni at 138 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

144: 1. Antonio Avila, TB

150: 1. Liam Fox, CE

157: 1. Jais Rose, TB

165: 1. Beau Russell, NC

175: 1. Dane Steel, SHE

190: 1. Cort Catlin, TB, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

Third place match: Wyatt Trembly, DUB over Tucker Sides, NC MD 11-0

215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 2. Ryan Watson, RIV

First place match: Jimmy Dees, POW over Ryan Watson, RIV Dec 8-7 Zaryc Prosser placed 4th at 285 for Riverton – h/t Randy Tucker

285: 1. James Love, LOV, 4. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

Third place match: Charlie Green, CE over Zaryc Prosser, RIV Fall 4:00