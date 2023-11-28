Wind River Development Fund Awarded $300,000 Grant

Fort Washakie, WY – The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) announced that it was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF). WRDF was one of just 38 organizations nationwide and one of only 10 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) to receive funding in the 2023 grant cycle. The grant will provide lending capital for Native farmers and ranchers, funds for a Native Ag Resource Day on the Reservation, and initial funding to start the Wind River Development Fund Scholarship Program for Native youth seeking a college-level education in agriculture.

Wind River Development Fund is a non-profit, Native Community Development Financial Institution providing financial and economic development services on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The mission of the Wind River Development Fund is to provide financial opportunities to stimulate economic development on and near the Wind River Indian Reservation, to promote self-sufficiency, self-determination, and an enhanced quality of life for the reservation community.

Paul F. Huberty, Executive Director at the Wind River Development Fund, commented, “Through our strong partnership with NAAF, we will continue to strengthen the agricultural industry on the Reservation. Ranching, farming, and all agricultural careers are important elements of our history, culture, and livelihood. We are pleased to be among just 38 organizations nationwide to receive funding from the Native American Agriculture Fund in this funding cycle.”

The Native American Agriculture Fund provides grants to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support, and advocacy services to support Native farmers and ranchers. NAAF is the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving the Native American farming and ranching community.

Toni Stanger-McLaughlin, CEO of the Native American Agriculture Fund, added “We are proud to highlight the impressive work of the organizations that received grants from NAAF. These funding opportunities not only provide access to capital for Native American farmers and ranchers but also contribute significantly to the economic prosperity of Native American agriculture. By directly addressing longstanding barriers for Native producers, these grants foster growth and sustainability of agricultural ecosystems throughout Indian Country.

The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) provides local entrepreneurs and businesses with access to capital, technical assistance, and training to develop, retain, and expand Native-owned and Native-led businesses. WRDF is a Native-led Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) focused on strengthening economic development and creating generational change on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.