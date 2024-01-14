Wind chill temperatures reached lows of less than -40 degrees in Fremont County during January 13 Arctic blast

(Fremont County, WY) – Anyone in Fremont County knows how cold this Arctic blast has been, but exactly how cold was it in the 10 yesterday, January 13?

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, wind chill temperatures got as cold as -45 degrees in Shoshoni, with Riverton and Jeffrey City not far behind at -41 and -42.

Lander and Dubois were in the -30’s, and the South Pass area clocked in at -28.

As for actual observed temperatures, much of Fremont County remained in the negative 20’s, with Jeffrey City recording the coldest temp at -30 degrees. h/t NWSR

Dubois recorded the biggest snowfall during the weekend as well, coming in at 7 inches, while most of the County stayed around 1-2 inches. h/t NWSR