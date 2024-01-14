More

    Wind chill temperatures reached lows of less than -40 degrees in Fremont County during January 13 Arctic blast

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    h/t NWSR

    (Fremont County, WY) – Anyone in Fremont County knows how cold this Arctic blast has been, but exactly how cold was it in the 10 yesterday, January 13?

    According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, wind chill temperatures got as cold as -45 degrees in Shoshoni, with Riverton and Jeffrey City not far behind at -41 and -42.

    Lander and Dubois were in the -30’s, and the South Pass area clocked in at -28.

    Advertisement

    As for actual observed temperatures, much of Fremont County remained in the negative 20’s, with Jeffrey City recording the coldest temp at -30 degrees.

    h/t NWSR

    Dubois recorded the biggest snowfall during the weekend as well, coming in at 7 inches, while most of the County stayed around 1-2 inches.

    h/t NWSR

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.