Willow Creek has the most inclusive playground in the County

(Riverton, WY) – Willow Creek Elementary School now has the most inclusive playground not only in Riverton, but in Fremont County.

They held a dedication Friday morning, Sept. 22, where donors and third graders enjoyed the new ADA-accessible playground. The only one in the County. h/t Jeremy Hill

Donors include First Interstate Bank, Central Bank & Trust, Fremont County #25 Rec Board, Fremont County Rec Board, Daniel’s Fund, and Wyoming Community Foundation.

“We raised $180,000 between all of them,” shared Willow Creek Principal Jeremy Hill.

It took around two years to complete, wrapping up last June.

Not only is this important for the kiddos at Willow Creek, but for the community.

“Outside of school hours, it is open to our community,” Hill said. “If we have folks in our community that need that accessibility, we want them to know that they are welcome to use it.”

h/t Jeremy Hill