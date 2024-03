Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Taralee Clawson.

” Everyday when Taralee comes to school, she has the best attitude. She works incredibly hard throughout the day, overcoming every obstacle she faces with a smile. You can always find her encouraging other students with kind words. She is a great example of a student who shows the PAWS Laws!”

