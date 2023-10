Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Elementary student of the week is Dylan Scherf.

“Dylan is a great kid who thinks before he acts, helps often, and is always considering others. He is keeping our class on task, reminding all of their promised potential. Dylan is going far in life. I have no doubts even in 2nd grade!”

