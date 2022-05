(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, rain, snow and much cooler temperatures are expected today and tomorrow.

Expect high temperatures in the lower to upper 40’s today, with lows in the lower to upper 30’s tonight.

Chances of precipitation are between 90-100% for most areas in the County, with winds gusting up to almost 30 mph.

Drought conditions should improve slightly with the rainfall amounts expected.