Widely scattered rain, snow showers in store for Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a storm system will be tracking west to east across the southern Rockies today and tonight, February 21, which will most likely result in widely scattered rain and snow showers in our area.

Most of the rain and snow showers will occur in the Lander Foothills, South Pass, Jeffrey City and Beaver Rim areas, Lipson added, with about an inch or less of snow expected for South Pass.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that snow showers will continue across southern portions of the forecast area today, some of which will cross the divide, possibly causing a rain/snow mix over southern portions of Fremont/Natrona counties.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and lower 40’s today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for the windier areas. h/t NWSR