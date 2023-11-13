Where does Wyoming rank among the most obese states?

(Wyoming) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that seven in 10 adults in the United States are either overweight or obese. Rates have risen considerably in the past few decades.

Of course some areas of the country are in better shape than others. WalletHub recently ranked every state based on several metrics to find which state was most and least overweight. Categories included ‘Obesity & Overweight Prevalence,’ ‘Health Consequences,’ and ‘Food & Fitness levels.’

While Wyoming has some work to do, we did escape the list in pretty good shape. Overall, Wyoming ranks 37th in “most obese.” The Cowboy State ranked 17th in “health consequences,” but was just 42nd in “Obesity & Overweight Prevalence.”

The most obese states include: Overall Rank* State Total Score Obesity & Overweight Prevalence Health Consequences Food & Fitness 1 West Virginia 75.61 1 1 44 2 Mississippi 71.97 2 12 22 3 Kentucky 68.96 4 10 21 4 Louisiana 68.76 3 26 2 5 Arkansas 68.19 6 6 16 6 Tennessee 67.70 7 13 4 7 Alabama 67.26 9 11 3 8 Texas 66.11 5 33 20 9 South Carolina 65.81 8 15 25 10 Delaware 64.73 12 4 40 WalletHub.com

States with lowest obesity rates include: 40 Arizona 55.12 31 46 30 41 New York 54.67 37 39 31 42 Vermont 54.22 47 5 50 43 Montana 52.89 49 7 37 44 Washington 52.74 40 36 43 45 Minnesota 51.93 44 37 42 46 California 50.52 39 49 49 47 District of Columbia 50.41 38 50 51 48 Hawaii 49.84 45 51 15 49 Massachusetts 49.03 48 45 47 50 Utah 47.68 50 48 13 51 Colorado 43.46 51 47 46 WalletHub.com

For the full list from WalletHub, click here!