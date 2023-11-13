More

    Where does Wyoming rank among the most obese states?

    (Wyoming) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that seven in 10 adults in the United States are either overweight or obese. Rates have risen considerably in the past few decades.

    Of course some areas of the country are in better shape than others. WalletHub recently ranked every state based on several metrics to find which state was most and least overweight. Categories included ‘Obesity & Overweight Prevalence,’ ‘Health Consequences,’ and ‘Food & Fitness levels.’

    While Wyoming has some work to do, we did escape the list in pretty good shape. Overall, Wyoming ranks 37th in “most obese.” The Cowboy State ranked 17th in “health consequences,” but was just 42nd in “Obesity & Overweight Prevalence.”

    The most obese states include:

    Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Obesity & Overweight Prevalence Health Consequences Food & Fitness 
    1West Virginia75.611144
    2Mississippi71.9721222
    3Kentucky68.9641021
    4Louisiana68.763262
    5Arkansas68.196616
    6Tennessee67.707134
    7Alabama67.269113
    8Texas66.1153320
    9South Carolina65.8181525
    10Delaware64.7312440
    States with lowest obesity rates include:

    40Arizona55.12314630
    41New York54.67373931
    42Vermont54.2247550
    43Montana52.8949737
    44Washington52.74403643
    45Minnesota51.93443742
    46California50.52394949
    47District of Columbia50.41385051
    48Hawaii49.84455115
    49Massachusetts49.03484547
    50Utah47.68504813
    51Colorado43.46514746
    For the full list from WalletHub, click here!

