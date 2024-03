(Riverton, WY) – Apologies, trivia-goers, the March 27 Bar 10/County 10 Trivia night has been cancelled due to sickness.

Host Vince Tropea is currently without voice and down for the count with whatever bug that is making its rounds, and no subs were available.

We will be back next week barring any unforeseen sickness or setbacks, so take this week to study up and win big when we return!

Advertisement