(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Army National Guard Holiday Toy Drive has been underway since early Dec., and today, Dec. 20, is the last day to drop off toys at the Lander Armory, 31 Leedy Drive, and is the last day for a drop-off table at Murdoch’s in Riverton from 1 to 6 p.m. h/t Austin Krueger

Advertisement