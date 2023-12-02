Activate10: Wyoming Army National Guard holding holiday toy drive December 4-20

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Army National Guard will be holding a holiday toy drive for kiddos in Fremont County from December 4 through December 20.

Drop-off times are 8:00 AM through 3:30 PM (excluding weekends) at the WYARNG Lander Armory at 31 Leedy Drive, and toys can be sent to that address as well.

The toys should be for age ranges 5-18 years old.

Additionally, a drop-off table will be set up at Murdoch’s in Riverton on December 13 and 20 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Drop boxes are also located at Murdoch’s, and Family Dollar in Lander.

For any additional information, call SSG Austin Krueger at 253-302-6480 or SSG Spencer Muller at 307-3325579.