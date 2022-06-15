Whatshappening: Summer Concert Series in Riverton City Park

This summer the Riverton Chamber & Visitors Center is launching the first annual Sugarbeats Summer Concert Series! The Sugarbeats series will bring live music to Riverton City Park for three concerts this summer. The goal is to grow the series for next year. The concerts are free and the first is Friday, June 24th at 6pm.

The Sugarbeats Summer Concert Series 2022 is presented by High Mountain Seasonings and Tito’s Vodka. Be sure to check out and thank all the sponsors on the flyer below!

Sugarbeats is a whole-family event! Along with the music, there will be a Farmers Market, tethered balloon rides, a bouncy house, food trucks, a cash bar, and a Skatepark Jam Session.

The first concert features Curtis Lee and Michael Milligan.

The music of Curtis Lee is neo-soul, funk, jazz, and R&B that is both upbeat as well as a slow vibe. His influences include Michael Jackson, Babyface, Maxwell, James Brown, Phonte, Al Green, Jeff Buckley, and many more. Curtis Lee has a very active and vibrant stage presence, and his performances can branch out to a jazzier sound while keeping the listener’s attention. Curtis Lee aims to become an original soul artist and to create a nice sound for all ears to hear.

Michael Milligan is a native Texan with ties to Louisiana and a long-established musician whose career started in 1973 in Iowa. Michael moved to Colorado in 1976 and played 10 years there while touring the Midwest and Northwest. He moved to Houston in 1986 and played in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma before moving to Austin in 1992. He then began playing full-time in Austin, around Texas, and in Europe.

All concerts begin at 6 pm.