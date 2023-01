(Riverton, WY) – In preparation for the 2023, 28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race, the Riverton Branch Library will be holding a meet and greet this Friday, January 20.

Folks will get the chance to meet racer William Shade and one of the race dogs, as well as check out some of the equipment the team uses.

The event will be at the Riverton Library, and starts around 5:30 PM.

The full information is below.