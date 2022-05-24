Whatshappening: Music, Food, & 30 breweries scheduled for the Lander Brewfest June 10 & 11

The Lander Chamber of Commerce is back with the 20th Annual Lander Brewfest, presented by Fremont Toyota on June 10th from 5-9 pm and June 11th from 2-7 pm at Lander City Park. This year’s event will feature 30+ brewers, great food vendors from around Central Wyoming & the Mountain West, and two amazing Wyoming bands.

Tickets can be purchased online to save time, or at the gate. One-day passes are $45 and weekend passes are $70.

Featured breweries for this year’s event are:

Accomplice Beer Co

Cody Craft Brewing

Lander Brewing

Luminous Brewhouse

Melvin Brewing

Roadhouse Brewery

Roosters Brewing

UTOG Brewing

Snowy Mountain Brewery

Mountain Hops Brewhouse

Coal Creek Tap

Upslope Brewing

Altitude Chophouse and Brewery

Jeremiah Johnson Brewery

Bond’s Brewing

Gruner Brothers Brewing

Black Tooth Brewing

WYOld West Brewing

James & James Seltzer

Snake River Brewing

Farmstead Cider

Smith Alley Brewing

Crow Peak Brewery

Vernal Brewing

Ten Sleep Brewing

Bootstrap Brewing

Freedom’s Edge Brewing

Wind River Brewing

Western Distributors

Teton Distributors

A complete list of breweries can be found online.

Lander Brewfest is generously supported by Fremont Toyota with additional sponsorship from Holiday Inn Express, County 10, Lander Valley Farmer’s Market, Wyoming Waste Systems, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking, Stanley Steemers, Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, McDonald’s, Wind River Hotel & Casino, First American Title, Fremont Therapy Group, and Home Source Realty.

Attendees are always encouraged to walk to Brewfest or utilize a designated driver. Lander Brewfest provides designated driver service free of charge at the event.

More information about this year’s event—including information on brewers, sponsors, FAQs, and volunteer sign-ups—can be found at landerbrewfest.com.