(Riverton, WY) – Join the Greater Wyoming Jaycees on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. for an Easter Egg hunt at Jaycee Park.

There is a $5 entrance fee per child and the age groups are as follows: 0-3, 4-8, 9-12, 13+. The flyer below shares additional details. For more information, please message Greater Wyoming Jaycees Facebook page or email [email protected]. h/t Jaycees