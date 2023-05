(Ethete, WY) – Hoop Dreams returns June 9-11 for boys and girls 18 & under.

The Eastern Shoshone Boys & Girls Club and Eastern Shoshone Recovery are putting on this event, which has a $200 entry fee – half is due by May 26.

To register, contact Christian Lopez or Morning Gambler. Their contact info is shared on the flyer below.

Advertisement

h/t Christian Lopez