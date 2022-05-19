Whatshappening: Habit for Humanity, Wind River Country 5th Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser 

What’s better than being outdoors on a beautiful morning, surrounded by singing birds and overlooking the serenity of Lander while, at the same time, helping a local non-profit? Being at the Lander Golf Course with avid golfers and community supporters like yourself and enjoying a day of golf, prizes, awards, and a chance to WIN a $40,000 Hole-In-One prize!

On Saturday, June 25th, Habit for Humanity, Wind River Country will be hosting its 5th Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser.

Here are some facts about your local Habitat Affiliate: your local Habitat for Humanity was established in 1997. In June of 2007, the Habitat for Humanity Restore was opened. The ReStore supports the Habitat effort by selling donated items such as home furnishings and recycled construction materials. The Habitat goal is to provide homeowner opportunities for low-income families. Habitat builds high-energy, cost-efficient housing right here in Wind River Country. New home construction is financed by grants, donations, retail sales, mortgage payments from Habitat homeowners and FUNdraisers!

To sign up to play, please call Glen at 857-2997. For $75/person or $300/team- this 4-person scramble includes green fee, cart, tee prize and lunch. Sign up for your chance to win that Hole-in-one Prize!

Interested in sponsoring a hole or donating a gift basket? Call Glen at 857-2997.

Find them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/windrivercountry or the Restore at https://www.facebook.com/SalesAndDonations

Visit https://www.habitat.org/us-wy/riverton/hfh-wind-river-country for more details about the organization. They are always looking for Board Members!