(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Lander Presents free concert series comes to an end tonight in Lander City Park, with returning acts Futurebirds closing out summer in style.

This is the second time the Athens, Georgia based band will have closed out the Lander Presents series, and tonight will be supported by Wyoming’s own Patti Fiasco.

The show kicks off around 5:30, so be sure to head on out to City Park for good music and good times!

