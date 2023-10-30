#WhatsHappening: Fall LVHS Choir Concert tonight #whatshappening October 30, 2023 LVHS (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Lander, WY) – Enjoy the Fall LVHS Choir Concert tonight, October 30, in the LVHS Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. h/t Susan Cogdill Vollbrecht Advertisement Related Posts Coffee Time: LOR Foundation recently helped fund Alateen group, fireworks committee, homeschool music class materials, community choirs, more Vince Tropea - Coffee Time: Catch up on Riverton City Council happenings with Mayor Tim Hancock Vince Tropea - Coffee Time: Mayor Richardson chats Council updates; Chief Peters details this weekend’s multi-jurisdictional DUI team effort County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – October 26, 2023 Soldier’s House of Fremont County, Wind River Job Corps students partner to help local Veteran ‘We’re going to make a difference’: Lander Veterans Center developing ‘faster than anyone imagined’ Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!