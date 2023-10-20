WhatsHappening: City of Riverton, R-Recreation to hold community park meeting Wednesday, October 25

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton and R-Recreation will hold a community park meeting on Wednesday, October 25 at Riverton City Hall, according to an announcement made on the City Facebook page.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 PM.

The original post from the City said the event would be on Thursday, October 26, but has since been updated to the 25th, and this article has been updated to add that correction.

Advertisement

Discussions on improving Sunset and City Parks will be the main focus of the meeting, and you can find out more information about the event below. h/t City of Riverton