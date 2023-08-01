WhatsHappening: Beaver St. Clair returns to teach basketball skills camp in Lander

(Lander, WY) – Starting tomorrow, August 2 and August 3, there will be a Basketball Skills Camp with Bryan Beaver St. Clair in the Lander Valley High School Aux Gym.

This will be an opportunity to learn and improve basic and advanced shooting, ball handling, passing and conceptual skills.

This camp is for grades 6th-8th boys and girls from 9-11 AM and grades 9th-12th boys and girls from 1-3 PM. The cost is $30.

Beaver was a 2-time All-State player for the Lander Valley Tigers and played on the 2019 State Championship Team. He currently plays guard for the College of Idaho Coyotes in Caldwell, Idaho. The Yotes recently won the 2023 NAIA National Championship! Beaver is excited to share his knowledge of the game and give back to his community.

Pre-register here or sign-up at the door. h/t Viola St. Clair