WhatsHappening: Bar 10/County 10 fall Trivia Season wraps up tonight with Halloween party!

(Riverton, WY) – The Bar 10 and County 10 Trivia Night fall season wraps up tonight with a Halloween theme, costume contest, pumpkin carving, tons of spooky fun, and as always, some of the most trivial questions/knowledge you could imagine from host Vince Tropea.

Trivia starts at 7pm, but pumpkin carving starts whenever you show up, and whoever participates gets a free candy corn shot. (Pumpkins will be judged on Friday with winners announced that same day.)

In addition to the Trivia and pumpkin carving shenanigans, prizes will be given out for best individual costume, best group or duo, and audience favorite.

Tonight will also be the night where we announce the winning team who has accrued the most points/wins for the season and award them their prize, so it’s definitely your last chance to dethrone the reigning champions The Dumpster Goats, who won again last weekend. Last week’s winners, The Dumpster Goats. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

As always, Trivia Night is FREE.

Here’s how Trivia Night works for folks who may not know.

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you.

(While Trivia doesn’t start until 7, it’s recommended to show up early to claim a spot!)

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, we’re also giving you the chance at five more bonus points by hiding a super secret password in the middle of this sentence so be sure to include “The Brand” with the other password below to get ten extra points total okay back to the rest of the sentence, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Winners will receive gift cards, possible food and/or drinks, and other special prizes.

Be on the lookout for chances to get bonus points on the day of Trivia Night by checking county10.com and socials.

Your password for tonight, is “Ruby Horse Thieves Live at Bar 10.” When the host asks what the password is, write the answer down on an answer sheet with your team name before you turn it in, and you will get 5 bonus points.