What is at stake for Fermont County football week seven?

(Fremont County, WY) – With two weeks left to go in the regular season, teams are still vying for playoff chances, hosting a game, and winning their conference. Riverton, Lander, and Wind River have a lot to play for this week. Wyoming-football.com reported their picks and games that have conference-clinching scenarios.

Dubois: They currently sits in third in the 6-Man South and have a lot of tiebreakers in their favor. They will likely head to Kaycee in the first round. The Rams host Hanna-Elk Mountain in week seven which is the final conference game of the season.

Buffalo at Riverton: The Wolverines are hosting Buffalo. What’s at stake? Buffalo can win a conference championship if they come out on top. Buffalo doesn’t have a conference loss thus far. They’ll host Rawlins in week 8. The Wolverines, despite the loss to Douglas last week, are in contention to host a playoff game. Riverton will need to make a statement win this weekend in order to make the 3A East very interesting going into the final week.

Advertisement

If Riverton upsets #4 Buffalo Friday, it could likely set up a complex tie-breaker. Buffalo has beaten Douglas, and Douglas has defeated Riverton. If these three teams finished with just one conference loss, point differential could be the tie-breaking scenario.

Riverton and Buffalo will be broadcast with video on YouTube and Facebook. It will be on our radio station 105.1 Jack FM.

Wind River at Shoshoni: Wind River battles rival Shoshoni. The Wranglers are hoping to play spoiler for the Cougars as they have been eliminated from postseason play. Wind River is just one win away from clinching the 1A 9-Man West. This has been something that has slipped from their grasp the last couple of seasons. A win and Wind River will have a home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Lander at Worland: The Tigers, despite an 0-7 record on the season are not mathematically out of the playoff picture. Their chances are thin, but a small chance is all that is needed. Lander just simply needs to win and have a big win over Worland. Other games will need to favor the Tigers, but that will also be determined. A loss will eliminate the Tigers. This game will be broadcast with video on YouTube and Facebook. It will be on our radio station KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM

Advertisement