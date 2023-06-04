Weekly Cornhole Leagues begin in Lander on Wednesday

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole has partnered with WYskey Mountain Tasting Room in Lander to bring weekly Cornhole Leagues to Lander on Wednesday nights.

Lander Leagues will start on Wednesday, June 7, and will be at 6:30 pm every Wednesday at WYskey Mountain Tasting Room, 592 Main Street.

FCC shared a HUGE thanks to Jordon Cooper for the legwork. Jordon will be running weekly leagues that will rotate through formats of Singles, Doubles, and Blind Draws.

If you don’t have bags, come anyway, as a small selection of house bags will be available for use on league nights. All boards will be provided as well.

Stay up-to-date with local cornhole happenings by joining the FCC Facebook group here.