Wednesday Farmers Market is happening tonight from 5-7pm in Riverton City Park!

Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market- Vendor Shoutout

INTEGRITY RANCH & HAULING, LLC.

If you’re going to have a steak, you want an IRAH Longhorn. If you want thick juicy burgers for your next cook-out, you want an IRAH Longhorn. If reading this has made you hungry for some fresh jerky, yup, you guessed it- IRAH Longhorns!

Integrity Ranch and Hauling offers a variety of quality cuts from their lean, grass fed and finished, USDA Inspected Texas Longhorns. Stop by the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market every Wednesday from 5-7 pm to pick up something delicious or even reserve a half or whole beef to stock up your freezer just in time for summer BBQ’s!



