Weather pattern continues; warm temperatures with scattered showers, thunderstorms today

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weather pattern doesn’t want to change anytime soon, with a low system expected to keep spinning and redeveloping west of Wyoming.

This low will keep a flow of scattered precipitation and thunderstorm chances in the forecast for each afternoon moving forward.

High temperatures will vary across the county, with Dubois at 68 degrees; Lander, Riverton, Jeffrey City and Pavillion in the 70’s; and Shoshoni at 81 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s.

h/t NWSR
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.