Weather pattern continues; warm temperatures with scattered showers, thunderstorms today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weather pattern doesn’t want to change anytime soon, with a low system expected to keep spinning and redeveloping west of Wyoming.

This low will keep a flow of scattered precipitation and thunderstorm chances in the forecast for each afternoon moving forward.

High temperatures will vary across the county, with Dubois at 68 degrees; Lander, Riverton, Jeffrey City and Pavillion in the 70’s; and Shoshoni at 81 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR