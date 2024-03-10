We may be ‘springing forward’ into snow this week, NWSR reports

(Fremont County, WY) – While this weekend has been mostly mild and sunny after officially “springing forward” today, the National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that we may be seeing some snow starting tomorrow, Monday, March 11.

A small system brings snow chances for western Wyoming tomorrow, the NWSR states, with a larger system looking to arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Though still too far to have confidence, it has the chance to bring widespread snow chances,” the update from the NWSR concludes.

