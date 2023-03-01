Waterline break reported on 10th block of West Washington in Riverton

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t City of Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton announced about two hours ago (just after 9am) that a waterline break has occurred on the 10th block of West Washington on March 1, according to a post shared on the City Facebook page.

The full message is below.

A waterline broke this morning on the 10th block of West Washington. Crews are currently working to repair the break. Water will be shut off between Fairview Drive and S. 10th Street West, South of West Main Street until the break is repaired. Thank you for your patience as we work to deal with this matter.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.