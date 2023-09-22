WATCH: The consequences of DUI

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video detailing the consequences of driving while under the influence.

The consequences detailed in the video are as follows:

Losing your job

Losing future jobs requiring driving

Losing your Drivers License

Going to jail

Being strip-searched at the jail

Paying an average of $10,000

Paying thousands in medical bills

Peeing in a urine testing cup in front of strangers

Driving every day and night to blow into a tube – If you fail, you go to jail

Going to weekly meetings with a probation agent

Going to treatment instead of work

Going to in-patient treatment for months

Being a convicted criminal

Feeling shame

Risking life and limbs, including:

Being paralyzed

Permanent brain injury

death

Hurting/Killing a child

Hurting someone else’s family, as well as your own.

Overall, the video asserts, driving impaired is not worth the risk.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about the consequences of driving under the influence.