(WATCH LIVE) Lander vs Powell basketball

(Lander, WY) – Lander basketball will be in action at home against a familiar foe in Powell to open up the 2023-24 season. Last year, was tough for LVHS basketball combined with an overall record of 1-5 against Powell. The only win came in the season opener for the boy’s team.

Both teams finished the season a game shy of a state tournament bid. It was the first time the Lady Tigers failed to make the state tournament in three seasons. They finished last year 7-17. The Lander Tigers are coming off a 14-10 season where it saw the highest of highs (being ranked second at one point in the season) and the lowest of lows. The Tigers will look to return to state for the first time in three seasons.

The Lady Tigers will have their third head coach in three seasons. Drew Powell takes the reigns going from the JV boys coach to the leader of the Lady Tigers. Lander since 2007 according to Max Preps is 15-28 losing the last three games against Powell. The Last win for the Lady Tigers was February 26, 2022, where Lander won 58-28. Lander won eight in a row dating back to early 2020.

Stu Mullins enters his seventh season as the head coach of the Lander Tigers. Lander and Powell have become an under-the-radar rivalry with great games in the last few times they have matched up against each other. Powell ended Lander’s season last year winning 63-39. The Tigers fell to Powell in February on a half-court buzzer-beater. Lander won in overtime to start the season last year. The Tigers are 29-12 according to MaxPreps since 2006. Lander since 2021 is 5-4 against the Panthers.

You can catch the live coverage below on our YouTube page!