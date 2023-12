(Douglas, WY) – The Lady Tigers are now the fifth-ranked team in class 3A and will look to continue the momentum they built last weekend heading to the Douglas Classic.

The Lady Tigers will take on Pine Bluffs in Douglas to start their first of three games this weekend and tip off the Douglas Classic. Action begins at 4:00 p.m.

The boys will play at home against the Hornets at 6:00 p.m.

You can catch the girls game live below!