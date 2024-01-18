(WATCH LIVE): Lander vs Lyman basketball

(Lyman, WY) – After cancellations and postponements of games last week, Lander is on the road today in Uinta County to battle Lyman. Last season Lyman swept both varsity contests for boys and girls.

The Lady Tigers will come into the game losing the last three games against the Lady Eagles. LVHS is 11-14 since 2007 against Lyman according to MaxPreps. Lander is 5-4 on the season and will play their first conference games of the season. For Lyman, they are 5-5 on the year and already have played a conference game against Pinedale in which they fell in.

The Lander boys are looking to get back into the winning collum after finishing 1-2 in Pinedale and currently sit with a two-game skid. Lander is 2-7 this season and will look to get an early conference win against Lyman. The Eagles have won the last three against Lander by a combined 16 points. The Tigers are 20-8 since 2006 according to MaxPreps.com Lyman also fell to Pinedale in their conference opener.

Advertisement

Game times are set for 5:30 for the boys and 7 p.m. for the girls in Lyman. County 10 will have coverage on KOVE 1330 A.M. 107.7 F.M. and you can also catch the live video here or down below!