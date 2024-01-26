(WATCH LIVE): Lander Valley vs Pinedale basketball

(Pinedale, WY) – Lander Valley basketball is back on the road today in Sublette County to challenge the Wranglers and Lady Wrangles from Pinedale. This will mark the second conference game of the season for both Lander teams.

The Lady Tigers enter this contest with a record of 6-5 after capturing the Keeper of the Gold Trophy on Tuesday against Riverton. Lander is also 0-1 in conference play so far this season. Pinedale enters with a 9-3 overall record and is 1-1 in conference play. The Lady Wranglers have won the last two games against Lander.

The Lander Tigers had a hard-fought game on Tuesday night but will enter tonight’s game with a 3-7 record and a 1-0 conference record. Pinedale enters at 7-4 and is currently undefeated with a 2-0 conference. The Tigers the last few seasons have had the upper hand against the Wranglers winning the last six games.

You can catch the games live tonight on our YouTube page and on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.