WATCH: Basic Reminders of Car Seat Safety

Injury Prevention Resources recently made this video discussing the various basic reminders for car seat safety. Andrew Peil, Event & Media Coordinator for IPR, shares the importance of double-checking the level of your forward-facing car seat, always ensuring the tethers and anchors are properly fastened, and making sure that the belts in front of your child are secured.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about basic reminders for forward-facing car seat safety:

https://youtu.be/QnGR1qn5ZGs

IPR also has a contest to win big prizes. Visit its website to complete a quick survey and be entered into a drawing.