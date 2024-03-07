More

    (WATCH and LISTEN LIVE) State Championship basketball – Riverton Vs. Cheyenne Central

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Casper, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines begin their run at the 4A state basketball tournament in Casper Thursday night. Riverton will look to upset a team that’s been ranked #1 in the WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media poll for most of the season, Cheyenne Central.

    Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. from Casper College.

    Exclusive streaming rights to the games are only available through the NFHS Network due to restrictions from the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

    County 10 will have coverage of each game via our YouTube page or on the radio, 105.1 JACK-FM!

