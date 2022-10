(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Homecoming Parade took to Main Street Friday afternoon in preparation for the big game tonight against Lander Valley High School. Check out the parade in the video below.

You can catch the big game on all of County 10’s platforms tonight starting at 6 pm: 105.1 Jack FM, KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM, or you can WATCH on Facebook and County 10’s YouTube Channel.