Warmer today with clear skies, light winds

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, skies will be clear with light wind across the area today, and a warming trend begins today that is expected to continue through Thursday.

High temperatures will be all over the place for Fremont County today, with Shoshoni and Riverton at 90 degrees; Lander, Jeffrey City and Pavillion in the upper 80’s; and Dubois at 79 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Overall it will be hot and quiet weather conditions until Thursday afternoon when the next chance of storms arrives.