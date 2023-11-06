Warm, windy conditions for Monday; higher elevation snow likely

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a weak system will continue to move across the state today, bringing light snow to the western mountains.

Higher elevations could see 2 to 3 inches of snow through this evening, while lower elevations should remain warm and windy today.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area in the upper 40’s, and Shoshoni a bit warmer at 60 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s for most, and mid 20’s for colder and more wind-prone areas. h/t NWSR