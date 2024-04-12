Warm, windy conditions for Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the pressure gradient will increase over the area today, April 12, due to a developing broad trough of low pressure over western states.

This will result in warm, west/southwest wind gusts up to 30 mph, Lipson added, which will continue into tonight along with mostly clear conditions.

Expect similar conditions tomorrow, with winds likely to die down by mid-day.

Lipson also says we should see the warmest temperatures of the year today as well, with highs in the 70’s, and lows tonight in the 40’s.