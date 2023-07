(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, many locations will have their first 90 degree day of the year today.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the north this afternoon. Expect these conditions through the week.

The NWSR is also calling for warm, mostly dry conditions for the next few days as well.

h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Shoshoni breaking 90 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s. h/t NWSR