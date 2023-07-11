Warm, sunny, windy conditions expected for Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday is looking like another seasonable summer day, with warm temperatures and a sunny sky across the area.

Gusty winds develop for this afternoon and continue through the evening.

Most remain dry today, although an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible across northern Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois at 77 degrees and Shoshoni at 91 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in th 50’s. h/t NWSR