(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and dry today, with gusty winds in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, mainly east of the divide.

The weekend will be warmer, with decreasing chances of showers.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s and 90’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s. h/t NWSR